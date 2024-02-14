The fugitives were identified as Rogério da Silva Mendonça and Deibson Cabral Nascimento

The Federal Penitentiary of Mossoró (RN) confirmed the escape of 2 prisoners this Wednesday (14.Feb.2024). The prison is maximum security.

The fugitives were identified as Rogério da Silva Mendonça (the Tatu) and Deibson Cabral Nascimento (the Deisinho) and are part of the Red Command, according to the g1. They are from Acre and were transferred to the Mossoró prison in September 2023.

The Public Security Secretariat of Rio Grande do Norte confirmed to the Power360 which sent logistical support to the Mossoró Federal Penitentiary.

In Brazil, there are 5 federal penitentiaries classified as maximum security prisons. The units have an advanced surveillance system that includes ambient sound capture and video monitoring.

Penitentiary surveillance material is replicated, in real time, to Senappen headquarters (National Secretariat for Penal Policies), in Brasilia.

The federal system has maximum security prisons in Catanduvas (PR), Campo Grande (MS), Porto Velho (RO) and Brasília (DF), in addition to Mossoró (RN).

O Power360 contacted Senappen, but did not receive a response until the publication of this text. The space remains open.