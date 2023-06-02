The then councilor would have been “godfather” in the hiring of a doctor who supposedly never worked in the City Council

The Justice of Rio Grande do Norte condemned the senator Rogerio Marinho (PL-RN) on Wednesday (31.Mar.2023) to the loss of his mandate for alleged ghost positions in the City Council of Natal. Marinho was councilor of the state capital from 2001 to 2003 and from 2005 to 2007. full of the decision (636 KB).

The senator can still appeal the decision of judge Bruno Montenegro Ribeiro Dantas. Former Minister of Regional Development Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Marinho is also leader of the opposition in the Senate, in addition to having run for President of the Upper House against the current president Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).

In the piece, the judge stated that, due to the situation – marked by a “exorbitant gravity”–, Marino would be sentenced to:

lose his public function (the mandate as a senator);

have your political rights suspended for 8 years;

pay a civil fine; It is

no longer be able to contract with the government or receive benefits or tax incentives for 8 years.

According to the decision, Marinho would have been a “political godfather” in hiring a doctor who supposedly never worked at the City Council, even though it appears on the salary sheet.

According to the sentence, the doctor worked from 2004 to 2007 for a private clinic in Cidade da Esperança, in Natal. The then councilor would also have used funds from the House to fund the operation of the private clinic in which “provided free medical care to its constituents”.

The doctor would have discovered the scheme involving her name when she lived in Porto Alegre, when she had a pendency in her income tax return for having a remuneration in her name by the City Council.

She also reported that she received a call from a lawyer asking her to confirm the information that she was an employee of the Chamber, but that she refused. According to the doctor, her extract did not state that the credit was made by the City Council.

“Without delay, I denote that the procedural instruction brought to light the fact that the defendant included, ‘in front’, the servant ANGÉLICA, who was not aware of the bond maintained with the Legislative House and never got to exercise, regularly , the attributions of the positions to which she was appointed, which evidences the bad faith and deceit that characterize the defendant’s conduct”declared the judge.

In addition to Marinho, councilor Bishop Francis of Assisi (Republicanos-RN) was also convicted of administrative impropriety. The councilor is accused of being involved in the hiring of 3 ghost employees.

Administrative impropriety is not considered a crime and occurs when public agents, such as politicians, practice inappropriate conduct, causing damage to the public administration for their own benefit. It can be punished with the loss of public function and political rights.

In a note, the senator’s team said that it respects, “but don’t agree” with the Court’s conclusions that the hiring of the doctor falls within an act of impropriety. According to her advisory, the health professional was hired to “serving the needy population for free”.

Here is the full text of the note released by Senator Rogério Marinho’s legal advisor on June 1, 2023:

“With regard to the reported sentence handed down against Senator Rogério Marinho, in respect for public opinion, it is clarified:

“The senator respects, but does not agree with, the Court’s conclusions that it would be an act of impropriety to hire a doctor to care for the needy population free of charge, as this service is not provided on the premises of the City Council of Natal. There is no accusation of appropriation of money, nor that the service was not provided.

“For this reason, the conviction in an action, whose initiative is even prescribed in accordance with the Law of Administrative Improbity, is inappropriate.

“The senator, confident in his innocence, will appeal the decision to fight it in the appropriate forum, which is the Court of Justice of Rio Grande do Norte.”