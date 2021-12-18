The love for classic cars is getting bigger and bigger, and auction house data can confirm this. Also in the 2021 a lot of historic and non-historic cars have been sold, and a confirmation can come from RM Sotheby’s, one of the most prestigious companies in the sector. During 2021 it organized 25 auctions in total, of which 12 only online and 13 live. And thanks to them raised the remarkable sum of $ 406.5 million.

Going into more detail, RM Sotheby’s has chosen well the cars to which to assign its consultancy. In fact, 91% of the cars presented were sold, with a heterogeneous audience. The buyers are in fact resident in 46 different countries, and 70 countries can be counted among those who have made at least one offer. Many new customers have entered the sector: 51% of purchases came from people who had never previously obtained the highest offer, a symptom that a certain generational change is also possible. Confirming this is a percentage of 40% of new bidders.

In the top 10 of the best-selling cars during the year, there is one Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato from 1962, sold for $ 9.5 million. But to win the ranking as a brand there is certainly Ferrari, which placed five historic cars in this prestigious ranking. These are incredible cars like the 1962 268 SP (on the cover) which sold for 7.7 million dollars; a 275 GTB Competizione of 1966 purchased at the same price; a 1958 250 GT LWB Berlinetta Tour de France for 6 million; a 1958 250 GT Cabriolet bought for 5 million. Ferrari great then, followed by the British brands.

The 2010 McLaren-Mercedes MP4-25, also driven by seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton, was acquired for $ 6.5 million, finishing fifth in the overall ranking. A 1955 Jaguar D-Type instead found a new owner at a price of 6 million. The top ten is closed by a 1929 Duesenberg Model J (8th overall) and a 1937 Bugatti Type 57SC Tourer taken at the modest price of 4.7 million.

Image: courtesy of RM Sotheby’s