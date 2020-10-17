The RLSP released an official list of 37 Phase II candidates on Friday. This was the last day of nomination for this phase. The party has tried to hold on to its vote bank by taking out one and a half dozen Kushwaha candidates. While four tickets have been given to upper caste candidates. In the second phase, the party has fielded 20 candidates against BJP, 19 against RJD and 17 against JDU.

The RLSP has got 104 seats in the alliance. These include 42 seats in the second phase and 25 seats in the third phase. On Friday, if the caste math of the candidates included in the list of second phase candidates by RLSP, the party gave 18 tickets to Kushwaha, three to Rajput, one to Bhumihar, three to Yadav, two to Kurmi, six to Extreme Backward and four to minorities. Huh.

On the other hand, if you look at it in terms of seats, the party will fight for 14 seats from Congress (Congress), two from CPI (CPI), one each from Male (CPI-M) and CPM. While the RLSP has fielded 42 seats in the first phase, 26 against RJD (RJD), eight against Congress, eight against Male, 19 against BJP (BJP), 21 against JDU (JDU) and two against Ham (HAM) The candidates were contesting on seats.

37 candidates of second phase of RLSP

Nandkishore Prasad from Nautan, Santosh Kumar Gupta from Chanpatia, Mo from Betia. Shamim Akhtar, Ramesh Kumar from Harsiddhi, Maheshwar Singh from Kesaria, Subhash Kumar Singh from Pipra, Thakur Dharmendra Singh from Belsand, Birendra Kumar Chaudhary from Jhanjharpur, Laxmi Paswan from Kuseshwar, Rajiv Kumar from Benipur, Prabhu Kushwaha from Meenapur, Madan from Paru Chaudhary, Sunita Devi from Kuchaykot, Abdul Rizwan Ansari from Siwan, Vandana Devi from Badharia, Satyadev Prasad Singh from Gourayakothi, Ajit Prasad from Maharajganj, Kushwaha Rajbal Singh from Ekma, Omprakash Prasad from Manjhi, Rahul Kumar Singh from Amanour, Harishankar Kumar from Sonpur , Kamal Prasad Singh from Hajipur, Dinesh Kumar Kushwaha from Lalganj, Triveni Kumar Chaudhary from Mehnar, Sudarshan Singh from Cheria Bariarpur, Sanju Kumari from Begusarai, Vijay Paswan from Bakhari, Angad Kumar Kushwaha from Parbatta, Sushil Kumar Singh from Gopalpur, Syed from Bhagalpur Shah Ali Sajjad Alam, Bharat Prasad Singh from Islampur, Nalanda Sonu Kumar, Vinod Yadav from Bakhtiyarpur, Sanjay Kumar Sinha (Munna) from Digha, JP Verma from Patna Sahib, Deepak Kumar from Danapur, Mohammad from Khagaria. Faruk Ahmed.

Communist Party released manifesto

Patna. On behalf of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Bihar State Committee, State Secretary Awadhesh Kumar issued the manifesto for Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 ceremonially in the party office. He was accompanied by party’s central committee member Arun Mishra, secretary board members Sarvodaya Sharma, Ganesh Shankar Singh, Rampari. On this occasion, the party website and mobile app were released. Highlighting the political significance of the Bihar election in connection with the release of the manifesto, the state committee said that it is extremely important to defeat the BJP-JDU coalition in Bihar and the entire country to protect secularism, constitutional rights and democracy and public property. The CPIM has tied up with the Grand Alliance including the Left parties for the same political purpose.