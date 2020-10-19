Highlights: National vice president of Rashtriya Lok Dal Jayant Chaudhary found corona infected

Jayant attended the mahapanchayat of Muzaffarnagar and Mathura

Jayant Chaudhary met many big leaders including Abhay Chautala, Deepender Hooda

Meerut

Jayant Chaudhary Corona, the national vice president of the Rashtriya Lok Dal, has been infected. He himself gave information on Twitter on Sunday. Please tell that Jayant Chaudhary has attended the Mahapanchayat of Muzaffarnagar and Mathura within a week. The leaders of several parties including Dharmendra Yadav of SP, Abhay Chautala of INLD, Congress MP Deepender Hooda participated in these mahapanchayats. In both the Mahapanchayats, there was a lot of people on the stage and thousands of people were also gathered.

Jayant Chaudhary said that he got his test done after the initial signs of corona appeared. In this, their investigation report is Corona positive. Jayant said that the corona report of all his family members came back negative. He is fine, but is undergoing treatment on the advice of a doctor. Jayant Chaudhary appealed that those who have recently come in contact with him and have symptoms of corona, isolate themselves and get themselves tested.

Disunity among close leaders

Meanwhile, the arrival of Jayant Chaudhary’s Corona positive has caused panic among all the leaders of Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Mathura etc. districts who had recently met Jayant Chaudhary. Meerut CMO Dr. Rajkumar said that the people of Meerut who were in contact with Jayant Chaudhary will find out. On getting the information, it will be investigated.