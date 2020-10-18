The Corona report of Rashtriya Lok Dal vice-president Jayant Chaudhary has come out positive. Jayant Chaudhary has given this information by tweeting himself. Jayant tweeted and wrote that the report of other family members came negative. I am following all the necessary guidelines on the advice of doctors. I’m fine at the moment It is an appeal to all that anyone who has come in contact with me in recent days should get their inquiry done.

Had tested and received a Covid + Report. Family members are negative. Am doing alright and will constantly monitor and treat according to doctor’s recommendations. For those who met me recently, please get tested if you have symptoms. – Jayant Chaudhary (@jayantrld) October 18, 2020

Let us tell you that Jayant Chaudhary went to meet the victim after the incident. During this time, he got into trouble with the police. During this, Jayant Chaudhary lathi-charged in which many workers were injured along with Jayant. Protests started in many places. Not only this, in protest against the lathicharge, Jayant had a mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar and Mathura, in which thousands of people gathered. In this Mahapanchayat, Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Singh Chautala, Deepender Hooda from Congress also attended.