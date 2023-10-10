Rkp | Should Minister Henriksson have reported suspected adultery to the police? This is the answer of the professor of criminal law

Minister of Education Anna-Maja Henriksson says in her book that her member of parliament engaged in private matchmaking about 15 years ago. He never told the authorities about his colleague’s behavior.

Eastern Finland the university’s professor of criminal and procedural law Matti Tolvanen by Anna-Maja Henriksson (r) had no obligation to inform the police about his MP colleague whom he estimated to have engaged in pimping about 15 years ago.

Chairman of Rkp, Minister of Education Henriksson says in his recent biography Power and sense of justice that he witnessed a situation in his first parliamentary term (2007–2011) as a member of parliament, where a male member of parliament had shown another member of parliament pictures of women on his phone in a taxi and offered him “Midsummer company”.

Henriksson estimates that the man engaged in “private matchmaking”. According to Henriksson’s information, the MP was never caught for his activities.

Tolvanen according to the assessment, the case told in Henriksson’s book sounds like a typical adultery, which is punishable in the criminal law in Finland.

Criminal and procedural law professor Matti Tolvanen from the University of Eastern Finland

However, according to Tolvanen, the prosecution has time to expire, as more than ten years have passed since the case. Otherwise, the police could have contacted the minister and asked about the observation reported in the book.

“Based on information like the revelations in the book, criminal investigations have been started before. In this case, however, the crime has already expired.”

Tolvanen assesses the case as rare in Finland, because it concerns a person in a rather high position, who, according to Henriksson, would have engaged in matchmaking.

“A typical mating act, but since it’s a member of parliament, it’s a very special case.”

Henriksson didn’t tell the authorities about the situation he witnessed at the time because, according to the book, he didn’t “feel he could become a police officer”. From a criminal law point of view, Henriksson was not obliged to report, says Tolvanen.

“The question is whether there is a moral obligation to contact the police. Everyone can decide on the basis of their own morality whether to report or not,” Tolvanen reflects on a general level, without taking a direct position on Henriksson’s decision.

Tolvanen gives a general instruction in which he encourages people to report to the police if they see, for example, suspicious activity that refers to prostitution.

“The police need tips, which can also be given anonymously. The police often get information about mating in particular through tips. Citizens could be encouraged to help the police. It does not mean that a citizen becomes a police officer. You shouldn’t become a police officer. Investigating and preventing crimes is an activity of the authority.”