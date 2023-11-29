Rkp | Minister Bergqvist is wringing his hands about the noise level of a summer restaurant in Nauvoo

The minister’s extensive letter to Parainen’s municipal decision-makers and officials has caused consternation.

Exercise-, Minister of Sports and Youth Sandra Bergqvist (r) probably intends to appeal with his siblings to the administrative court about the decision of the city of Parainen, according to which the local summer restaurant must significantly limit its music events and the resulting noise.

Bergqvist is involved in the case because the Bystrand restaurant in question is located on a property owned by the estate of Bergqvist and his siblings.

The people of Paraine have been surprised by the fact that Bergqvist sent an e-mail to the local decision-makers and officials of Paraine after the decision of the Building and Environment Board of Paraine and asked if it was still possible to handle the matter in the city’s bodies.

Bergqvist is himself the former chairman of the Parainen council, and his parliamentary assistant is still the chairman of the Parainen city council. The e-mail could give the impression that Bergqvist is trying to influence the board’s decision by a roundabout way.

Board made a decision on November 8. The decision was based on a complaint from a neighbor of the restaurant. The neighbor had already complained about the noise earlier that summer and also in previous years.

“When we got the decision, it was a bit unclear to me whether our only option is to go to the administrative court. It is always expensive and slow. Because I wasn’t sure, I sent an e-mail to both politicians and civil servants and wanted to inquire about what options we have to proceed in the matter,” Bergqvist tells HS.

According to him, the chairman of the city council, i.e. his own parliamentary assistant, quickly replied that the issue cannot be discussed in the city council. Bergqvist also sent information about his correspondence to Rkp’s local council group, which also includes members of the building and environment committee.

The extensive bickering in different directions is due to the fact that, according to Bergqvist, his actions are closely monitored at Parain, and that is why he wanted to tell the matter openly.

Bergqvist in my opinion, the decision of the building and environment board is not reasonable, because it is about one and the same neighbor who has complained about several things and tried, among other things, to take away the restaurant’s liquor licenses. Other neighbors have not complained about the restaurant’s noise.

“We are surprised that one person can complain and without proof that there have actually been abuses or exceeding the noise limits. You can limit the operation of the summer restaurant quite drastically,” says Bergqvist.

According to the decision in June, July and August there should be at least two weekends each, when the restaurant does not play music on the terrace at all. Bergqvist thinks the decision is harsh.

“I’m also worried about how this can affect other restaurants around the archipelago if such drastic restrictions are so easily obtained.”

The professor interviewed by Iltalehti Olli Mäenpää says that the city government can’t take on a control matter regarding the statutory obligation of an individual operator.