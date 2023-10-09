Rkp | In her new book, Anna-Maja Henriksson talks about the clashes with Krista Kiuru

In the recent biography of Rkp chair Anna-Maja Henriksson, we return to, among other things, the political upheavals of the corona era.

Rkp since 2016 led Anna-Maja Henriksson threatened the government’s founder Antti Rinnettä (sd), future government partners and his own party staff, resigning from the Rkp leadership in the summer of 2019 due to ministerial portfolios.

Henriksson tells about the formation of Rinne’s government in Tuesday’s publication, by Annika Hällsten delivering Anna-Maja Henriksson – Power and sense of justice (S&S) book.

In the summer of 2019, the Rkp negotiated the government program together with the Sdp, the centre, the Greens and the Left Alliance. According to the book, Henriksson had already told Rintee right at the beginning of the government negotiations that the party wanted two ministers in the government.

When the division of portfolios became relevant, Henriksson did not get support for his demand. However, he could not think of acting as Rkp’s only minister due to the workload.

“Then I brought up a matter that remained a secret for a long time, namely that in that case I would resign and another party leader would be allowed to complete the government negotiations. The Swedish People’s Party had a party meeting already the following weekend, and I had no intention of sitting in the government as the only minister,” says Henriksson in the book.

In the end, the partners gave in to the demand, and Rkp received the portfolio of the Minister of Nordic Cooperation and Equality in addition to the portfolio of the Minister of Justice. Got it the rather invisible Thomas Blomqvist.

In the current one Petteri Orpon Henriksson, who serves as Minister of Education in the (kok) government, is Finland’s longest serving Minister of Justice.

In the recent biography, the legal twists of the corona era play a big role, in which Henriksson says that he often had to push the buttons, especially with the Minister of Family and Basic Services at the time Krista Kiurun (sd) with.

“[Oikeusministeriön kansliapäällikkö] Pekka Timonen and I emphasized from the beginning that when the emergency law was introduced, it was not allowed to go any further than was absolutely necessary. We had to remind about it several times, because it sparked a lot of discussion. What was absolutely necessary? When it came to the closure of Uusimaa, distance education for schoolchildren and the closure of the Swedish border, which I thought was extremely horrible, I had to constantly ask myself if it was absolutely necessary. The question was whether the same result could be reached by other means, without restricting fundamental rights,” Henriksson reflects in the book.

“I reminded that we have a constitution and a system that is based on not being the first to interfere with basic rights. But everything we did involved fundamental rights in some way. And Krista Kiuru’s way of thinking was that we would do everything.”

“ “At the time, I thought, no, no!”

Henriksson assesses in the book that in light of current information, for example, it would probably not have been necessary to move schools to distance education.

However, distance learning was also where the most recent visible corona struggles took place before Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

After the epiphany, Kiuru organized a press conference in 2022, where he hinted that it is not safe to go back to school due to, among other things, the long-term threat of the corona virus.

“I sat in the living room watching the press conference and wondered what the hell was going on. The corona ministerial working group was supposed to have a meeting on the same day, so why did Krista Kiuru suddenly organize a press conference? At the press conference, Krista said that she thought it would be a big risk to let the students go back to school after the Christmas break, and then I thought, no, no!” Henriksson recalls in his book.

According to the book, Henriksson was not the only minister who surprised the press conference at that time. Kiuru and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health did not get their way through.

“It was completely unnecessary for Krista Kiuru to start scaring people by saying that returning students to school could be a health risk.”

Henriksson has been interviewed for the book soon Petteri Orpon (kok) after the formation of the government.

The summer government negotiations are also discussed at the end of the book. Henriksson himself describes the negotiations as “very difficult”.

“At Rkp, we are used to negotiating analytically, but for many of today’s politicians, and this does not only apply to basic Finns, the result is not always the main thing. The main thing is that it seems to be doing something,” he reflects in an interview.

In the book, Henriksson also mysteriously comments on the validity of party discipline in this government period. Party discipline means that MPs vote in parliament according to their party’s jointly agreed line. The representatives of the governing parties, for example, vote in favor of both the government’s legal projects and the confidence of the ministers.

According to the book, voted by Rkp distrust Minister of Economic Affairs Vilhelm to Junnila (ps) is “a reminder that party discipline is not necessarily as strict as before”.

“Now, such questions may arise that the situation is different,” says Henriksson.