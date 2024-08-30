Rkp | Henriksson on the uproar about the anti-racism campaign: “It’s nice to watch from the sidelines”

Rkp|Anna-Maja Henriksson, the former chairman of Rkp and current MEP Anna-Maja Henriksson, says that there is no place for racism in Finland.

Rkp’s former president and current MEP Anna-Maja Henriksson commented on the discussion about the government’s anti-racism campaign at the Turku Europe Forum on Friday.

“It’s nice to watch – from the sidelines,” Henriksson said with a laugh.

He was asked how much relief he feels that there is now a chairman in charge of Rkp Anders Adlercreutz.

Henriksson said that Rkp will continue in the government and the questions are still the same. The difficulty factor has increased in financial matters.

“There is no room for racism in Finland, and there is no room for racists in the EU,” Henriksson said.

Henriksson also said that he was glad that he made the decision to go to the European elections.