Thursday, July 20, 2023
Rkp | Henriksson is tight-lipped about the meeting of the Rkp’s party board in his press release: “Discussions continue”

July 20, 2023
in World Europe
Rkp’s chairman Anna-Maja Henriksson is tight-lipped in the announcement about Thursday’s meeting of the party’s party board.

“The purpose of the meeting was to give the party government a picture of the situation, so that it would not be dependent on media coverage,” says Henriksson in the press release about the content of the meeting.

According to the press release, the party government agreed with the position of the party’s parliamentary group last Friday. In the press release sent from the meeting, it was said at the time that the Rkp takes “the current situation extremely seriously”.

“Discussions will continue in the board chairmen’s four”, Henriksson states in the press release about further actions.

RKP’s the parliamentary group held a meeting on Friday where it discussed the government’s situation. Rkp published a press release on Friday, in which it said that the parliamentary group was very concerned about the government’s ability to function.

“Minister Riikka Purran (ps) An update on Twitter on Thursday night is apt to raise questions about his recent apology. The apology in question was about shocking writings that he has made before his time as a Member of Parliament,” the release said.

Rkp’s parliamentary group said that it requires that all government ministers and the parties they represent “unequivocally” renounce racism.

The parliamentary group met Iltalehten also on Sunday again. About the content of Sunday’s meeting in the party have been tight-lipped so far.

