Rkp | Henriksson in his recent biography: An MP colleague engaged in “private matchmaking”

Rkp’s chair Anna-Maja Henriksson says in her book that she witnessed an “almost incomprehensible” situation ten years ago. He says he never reported his colleague’s behavior to the authorities.

by Annika Hällsten delivering Anna-Maja Henriksson – Power and sense of justice In the (S&S) book, Henriksson estimates that sexual harassment in parliament has decreased during his own time as an MP. Henriksson was elected to parliament for the first time from the Vaasa electoral district in 2007.

In his first season, however, he says that he witnessed a situation that he describes as “almost incomprehensible”.

“Three male MPs and I took the same taxi to the airport, it was Friday afternoon, and we were all flying home for the weekend. The Midsummer holidays were approaching,” says Henriksson in the book.

“I sat in the back seat in the middle, and the man sitting next to me asked the man sitting in front, next to the driver, if he had a Midsummer party. ‘No’, the man in the front seat replied, and I began to wonder what it was all about. Then the man sitting next to me said ‘You should have company’. He took his phone, removed the SIM card from it, put another SIM card in its place and showed several photos of women. He gave his phone to the man in the front seat and said ‘Here’s a good midsummer company for you’. So he had a directory of women he cared about. Some of the women were from other countries and the man criticized some of the women saying ‘That’s good’. I didn’t know what to say, everything felt unreal and the man sitting on the other side of me was also stunned. The man in the front seat then replied that he had other plans for Midsummer and he managed well without the company offered.”

Henriksson assesses in the book that the member of parliament engaged in private pimping and, according to his information, was never caught.

Nor did Henriksson tell the authorities about the situation at the time because, according to the book, he “didn’t feel he could become a police officer.”

Helsingin Sanomat asked Henriksson if he can tell in more detail who the person in question was and if he is still active in politics. HS also asked if Henriksson would still act in the same way, and would not tell about the situation further when witnessing such behavior.

“The man in question no longer works as a Member of Parliament, and I have no information about what he is doing these days,” Henriksson messaged HS through his assistant.

“I find it highly unlikely that anyone would do something similar today in my presence, given that I am a former Minister of Justice. However, if that were to happen, I would definitely react. About 15 years have passed since that happened and a lot has happened since then.”