Rkp | Henrik Wickström is going to the Rkp's presidential race

Rkp's vice president, member of parliament Henrik Wickström is running for the party's next chairman. Wickström told about it at a press conference on Friday.

“The party needs to change course, and I want to lead it,” Wickström said at the event.

Wickström is a first term MP from Inkoo. Wickström is also influential in the regional council of Western Uusimaa and in his home municipality of Inkoo in the municipal council. He has a master's degree in political science.

The 29-year-old Wickström said he believes his young age will spark discussion. He said he represents the future, and he thinks it is important to hear the voice of young people in the presidential race.

The chairman the position becomes vacant, as the current chairman of the party Anna-Maja Henriksson does not apply for the extension period. Henriksson is a candidate in the EU elections in June.

Others who have signed up for the chairman's race are the Minister for Europe and Ownership Anders Adlercreutz and chairman of the Swedish parliamentary group Otto Andersson.

The new chairman will probably be elected at the party meeting in June, but the party has not yet made a decision on the schedule. It is also possible to hold an extra party meeting in the fall.

The chairman of the ruling party Rkp is part of the board's top four.