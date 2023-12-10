Rkp | HBL: Henriksson criticizes the actions of his own party’s minister – “Thoughtless and wrong”

The Minister of Sports, Sports and Youth, Sandra Bergqvist, actively sent messages to the decision-makers of Parainen, in which she questioned the noise restriction decision of a restaurant. Bergqvist is himself a partner in the estate, which owns the restaurant’s property.

Rkp’s chairman Anna-Maja Henriksson scolds his party colleague, the Minister of Sports, Sports and Youth by Sandra Bergqvist activities of Hufvudstadsbladet (HBL) in the interview.

According to Henriksson, Bergqvist acted “thoughtlessly and wrongly” when he sent messages to Paraine municipality officials and decision-makers regarding the noise restriction decision received by a restaurant called Bystrand.

The decision made in autumn limited the playing of music on the restaurant’s terrace. Bergqvist is a partner in the estate that owns the restaurant’s property.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper said on Thursdaythat Bergqvist was actively in contact with the decision-makers of Parainen after the noise restriction decision and expressed his hope that the matter could still be discussed.

Publishing HS on Friday email messages it appears from the excerpts that Bergqvist strongly questioned the decision made by the city’s building and environment committee.

Henriksson’s according to Bergqvist has acted in a matter where he has his own interests at stake, “without considering how it (action) may look”.

Henriksson tells HBL that he discussed the incident with Bergqvist and emphasizes that Bergqvist has apologized.

Bergqvist apologized for his actions in HS’s Thursday story and said that in retrospect it is “easy to see” that he should never have contacted anyone in the matter.

“It was not wise. It was my mistake and I’m really sorry,” Bergqvist said.

HS reports that the minister’s actions have surprised Parain. Bergqvist is the former chairman of the Parainen council, and his parliamentary assistant Gunilla Granberg (r) currently works in Parainten the city government as chairman.

Be the first to report on the incident Åbo Underrättelser magazine in November.