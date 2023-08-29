Rkp | Eva Biaudet: My opinion about the government has not changed

The majority of the Swedish parliamentary group is ready to vote for the government’s confidence, if chairperson Anna-Maja Henriksson recommends this.

Swedish within the parliamentary group, there are two different views on the approval of the continuation of government cooperation, chairman of the parliamentary group Otto Andersson said on Tuesday at a press conference in Åland in connection with the group’s summer meeting.

According to Andersson, a “large majority” of the parliamentary group would be ready to continue in the government, if the communique is completed in such a way that the party chairman Anna-Maja Henriksson recommends its acceptance to the group.

“Part of the group still wants to think about it. It is very understandable also from the point of view that we have not had this communication itself to deal with as a group,” Andersson stated.

Andersson later stated to the media that the same applies to the chairman of Basic Finns Riikka Purran and the Minister of Economic Affairs by Wille Rydman confidence in the votes that both the Greens and the Left Alliance have announced they will present at the beginning of the autumn session.

“We see all these votes as votes for the government’s confidence”, states Andersson.

Andersson does not name which representatives are in the latter group. He also did not take a stand on which side he feels he belongs to.

Among the MPs, the Helsinki electoral district has taken the most critical view of government cooperation in public Eva Biaudet. Among other things, he has been involved in founding a “network” consisting of RKP members, which opposes the government’s cooperation with basic Finns.

Biaudet says that he belongs to the latter group.

“I still want to think about it, see the communication and then think about what I will do,” commented Biaudet.

“Of course, my opinion of this government has not changed, unless someone changes it very radically,” he adds later.

According to Biaudet, his decision is influenced not only by the communication, but also by what kind of discussion the representatives of the governing parties will have about it in the plenary hall of the parliament.

Uusimaa constituency Henrik Wickström also says that he wants to read the text of the communication in its entirety.

“At this point, I myself have made it clear that I expect the communication to be completed in its entirety,” Wickström states.

Also The Europe of the newly elected– and the Minister of Ownership Anders Adlercreutz according to the debate in the plenary hall is important.

However, he says that he does not recognize Andersson’s view of two separate groups.

“Myself, I think that the group as a whole is thinking about the notification and we haven’t read it as a whole yet, and that way it’s probably difficult for everyone to take a stand on how tough it is,” states Adlercreutz.

Vaasa MPs of the electoral district Anders Norrback, Mikko Ollikainen and Joakim Strand and Åland MP Mats Löfström are all ready to vote for the government’s confidence, if Henriksson presents such a vote.

“I myself would have wished that the communication had been in its entirety in the package. But I personally see really good conditions to continue in the board”, commented Strand.

Strand demanded last week In an interview with Hufvudstadsbladetthat Rkp should give Åland a clear message about whether it will continue in the government or not.

Are you satisfied with the clarity of Henriksson’s and the party’s message?

“I think Henriksson said quite clearly that he sees good conditions to continue,” Strand answers.

HS did not reach the Minister of Sports, Sports and Youth elected from the constituency of Varsinais-Suomen on Tuesday Sandra Bergqvist to comment on their own views on the continuation of the government.

HS information by others have accepted the prime minister’s party regarding the so-called racism communication of the compromise proposal made by the coalition, but the Rkp has not yet processed the compromise proposal.