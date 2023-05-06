Saturday, May 6, 2023
Rkp | Anna-Maja Henriksson is running for office to continue as the chairman of Rkp

May 6, 2023
Rkp | Anna-Maja Henriksson is running for office to continue as the chairman of Rkp

The chairman will be elected in Tampere in June at the Rkp’s party meeting.

Rkp’s chairman Anna-Maja Henriksson is running for a new presidency. He announced this at the party council meeting in Helsinki on Saturday.

He stated that Rkp still defends bilingual Finland in all contexts.

“Finland must be an open, internationally oriented country that builds its democracy on the rule of law and the equality of all people and respecting basic and human rights,” Henriksson stated in the press release.

He has been the chairman of the party since 2016. Rkp elects the chairman at its party meeting on the second weekend of June in Tampere.

