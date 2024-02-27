Rkp | Anna-Maja Henriksson gives up the chairmanship of Rkp – described recent times as “inhuman”

Anna-Maja Henriksson, chairperson of Rkp, said that the last few years and weeks were difficult. “It's pretty inhumane to be in the kind of spin I've been in these last few weeks.”

Anna-Maja Henriksson relinquishes the chairmanship of Rkp at the next party meeting. He told about it at a press conference on Tuesday.

Henriksson, who is the Minister of Education, has led Rkp since 2016.

“It is also extremely liberating to tell you that I will not run for party chairman at the next party meeting,” he said.

Henriksson stated that the last few years have been difficult. He was the Minister of Justice in the previous one Sanna Marini (sd) in the government that led Finland through the corona years. Last summer's government negotiations with basic Finns were also very difficult.

“It's quite inhumane to be in the kind of cycle I've been in these last few weeks. I have had a clear view that at some point I have to tell where my own border is,” he said.

He said that he tried to think of the best for Rkp. He described the party as his “baby”, which he has tried to take care of as well as possible.

“At home, I've been asked: 'Mom, what would be best for you?' Now I'll tell you what's best for me,” he said.

in Rkp has been in turmoil since Henriksson announced in January that he would run for office in June's European elections.

“It is extremely important to me that Rkp's voice continues to be heard in Brussels,” Henriksson repeated on Tuesday.

When reporting Regarding his candidacy for the European elections, Henriksson said that he would leave the party chairmanship if elected. This started a behind-the-scenes discussion about choosing a new chairman.

HS told last weekthat frustration with Henriksson's actions has grown into an open secret within Rkp.

Henriksson explained the turmoil by the fact that his words in January were misunderstood. He emphasized that at no point did he say that he intended to continue as the chairman of the party even if he was not elected to the European Parliament.

“Unfortunately, my message was interpreted this way.”

Henriksson was asked why it took so long to correct the wrong interpretation.

“An awful lot has happened in a very short period of time,” he explained.

“I would have liked to have understood what I had thought better. In terms of communication, I didn't quite succeed in this.

Henriksson's according to him, he wanted to postpone the presidential race, because in the spring the party has to hold the European elections as well as argue in the government about very heavy public finance adjustments.

According to him, the presidential race at the same time “is simply not an optimal situation”.

“The EU elections are in danger of being overshadowed, and that would not be a good thing. I hope this will not happen.”

Henriksson did not hide his disappointment that party members in the media have criticized his actions without telling him about it directly.

“It's not at all nice that a discussion is held with journalists, but views are not presented in the party board or in the party council,” he said.

“My phone does work every day, 24/7.”

Fizzing has been increased by the Rkp's record slide in party support surveys. February's 3.6 percent support is its weakest result in HS's more than 30-year measurement history.

Rkp party secretary Frederik Guseff admitted that the weak support figures may have contributed to “uncertainty and turbulence” around the party.

“The last two Helsingin Sanomat measurements have been particularly bad. This matter must be taken seriously.”

Rkp will choose a new chairman either at the party meeting in June or in the fall. According to Guseff, the party will decide on the matter in the next few weeks after hearing the voice of the field.

At least the Minister for Europe and Ownership Guidance has been mentioned as a possible candidate for Henriksson's successor Anders Adlercreutz and group leader Otto Andersson as well as the Vice President Henrik Wickström.