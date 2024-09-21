Rkp | Adlercreutz: Basic Finns behave badly because they know the reaction

Rkp|In the upcoming vote of confidence in Minister Tavio, the starting point is that the Rkp will vote for confidence, says Adlercreutz.

Basic Finns deliberately wants to draw attention away from the issues with his rhetoric, says the chairman of Rkp Anders Adlercreutz. He gave a speech at the Rkp party council meeting on Saturday.

“I know that the rhetoric of basic Finnish politicians is provocative. It’s a conscious strategy on their part to divert attention away from things they don’t want to talk about,” Adlercreutz said.

According to Adlercreutz, the Basic Finns do not want to talk about, for example, cuts, labor market reforms or the increase in work-related immigration.

“Then we decide to behave badly, because we know what the reaction will be. The focus of the conversation shifts to their half of the field.”

Adlercreutz urged his own party to keep a cool head and focus on the government’s important reforms.

Adlercreutz the Minister of Foreign Trade and Development also returned to Friday’s news in his speech From Ville Tavio (p.s.). According to MTV’s news, with Tavio’s decision, Finland will not participate in the equality alliance related to the reconstruction of Ukraine, because the alliance would also deal with the rights of sexual and gender minorities.

“Minister Tavio’s decision can be seen as an isolated case. The cases we have discussed in recent weeks can be seen as isolated cases. At the same time, they are exceptions to the government’s line and our contracts,” Adlercreutz said.

“They can be seen as mistakes at work. But they can also be seen as a conscious series of events. In the government, all parties must commit to it”, which we have agreed on.

When asked, Adlercreutz did not list in more detail what all the exits of the basic Finns he meant.

“Of course, there have been these here throughout the year, now in the fall maybe more than it would be good, if you could say so. Certainly quite easy to localize,” he told STT after his speech.

During the fall, in addition to Tavio’s decision, there has been talk, for example, of basic Finns’ attitude towards the government’s anti-racism campaign.

Parliament will vote in the near future on Minister Tavio’s vote of confidence, as some of the opposition parties have said that they will express no confidence in him.

Are all Rkp MPs voting for Tavio’s confidence?

“Well, of course, the government acts in such a way that the government’s ministry is voted for confidence,” Adlercreutz told STT.

According to Adlercreutz, this is the starting point, although the matter is “probably still being discussed to some extent”. For example, the Minister of Economy by Wille Rydman (ps) in a vote of confidence in Rkp Eva Biaudet abstained.

Rkp itself made a break at the end of the summer, when it publicly proposed measures outside the government program to, among other things, increase work-related immigration.

Adlercreutz, however, denies that it was a dismissal. According to him, when there are difficulties in the government’s goal of balancing the economy and challenges in growth, the ruling party must bring alternatives to the table.

“It did not propose to remove any government measure. A few were expanded and then there were a few new ones. So, in that way, I think it was prepared in a very constructive spirit, based on the government program.”

Did this opening of yours make cooperation with the government easier?

“I felt that the reception was largely positive for Kd [kristillisdemokraattien] in the crowd and very positive about the direction of the coalition, i.e. the prime minister’s party. I’m not quite sure to what extent basic Finns have had time to focus on it, but I believe that there are things to be found there”, which they can also agree on.

Chairman of the parliamentary group of Basic Finns Jani Mäkelä saw the opening as a fresh provocation and blamed the Rkp for bad judgment.