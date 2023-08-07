Rkomi comes out with new girlfriend Havana Plevani

After the flirtation with Paola Di Benedetto, Rkomi is engaged again: the singer, in fact, has come out into the open with Helena Plevani with whom he is spending a few days of vacation in the Balearics.

In reality, it was the girl who published on hers to formalize the relationship profile Instagram a series of photos and videos that portray her together with the singer.

It had long been rumored that Rkomi could be in a new relationship, but the singer had never come out in the open.