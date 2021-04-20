Roskomnadzor (RKN) will conduct an audit in relation to the Trello service after reports of leakage of personal data of Russians appeared, the press service of the department reported on April 20.

Measures in accordance with the law will be taken in case of violations. When providing any personal information via the Internet, including when filling out personal account data, there is a possibility of personal data leakage, the department noted.

“The likelihood of such a leak depends primarily on how responsibly the operator of personal data fulfills his obligations established by the legislation on personal data, including ensuring their security,” the ministry said in a statement.

The fact that the data of several hundred large and thousands of small Russian companies hosted on the Trello service appeared in the public domain, it became known earlier on Tuesday. According to analysts, the situation is a consequence of the carelessness of the users themselves.

According to Ashot Hovhannisyan, the founder of the DLBI data leak intelligence service, the Trello incident is not a leak at all. He recalled that public boards of Trello, Asana and other services are indexed by search engines, and this has been known for several years.