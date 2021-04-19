Roskomnadzor (RKN), in the course of monitoring Internet resources, revealed materials that contain prohibited information with calls for participation in unauthorized actions. This on Monday, April 19, reported on website departments.

“We draw the attention of the owners of social networks, the media and other Internet platforms to prevent the dissemination of information calling for citizens to participate in unauthorized mass events and remind them of the need to immediately remove such materials,” Roskomnadzor said in a statement.

The department recalled article 13.41 of the Administrative Code of Russia, according to which violation of the procedure for restricting access to illegal information by Internet sites entails the imposition of a fine from 800 thousand to 4 million rubles.

In the event of a repeated violation, the amount may be increased to one tenth of the aggregate amount of the company’s annual revenue.

Earlier on the same day, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs urged Russians to refrain from participating in unauthorized actions, information about which is being disseminated on social networks. They also noted that law enforcement officers “will not allow destabilization of the situation.”

In addition, they reminded of the restrictive measures in force in the regions, introduced due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Calls to participate in uncoordinated actions were also commented on in the Kremlin on April 19. Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that law enforcement agencies will take appropriate measures in the event of illegal actions on April 21. According to him, Russians need to remember that provocations come from abroad.