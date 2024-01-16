In 2023, the service recorded 168 leaks of personal data, as a result of which more than 300 million records became publicly available, Roskomnadzor (RKN) told Izvestia. For comparison: in 2022 there were more than 140 cases, and about 600 million information about citizens appeared on the Internet.

“Increasing hacking of databases and their leaks into the public space is part of the hybrid war that is being waged against Russia. Obviously, these are planned hacker attacks initiated from abroad. The nature and scale of the hacks suggest the work of specialists close to foreign intelligence services,” Roskomnadzor told Izvestia.

They added that they support initiatives to develop a mechanism for compensation for moral damage to victims of personal data leaks.

“Today, citizens can only obtain compensation for moral damage caused by the leak of personal data in court. To prepare the documents necessary to file claims in court on their behalf, applicants can contact the Center for Legal Assistance to Citizens in the Digital Environment,” Roskomnadzor clarified.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

Personally handed over: in 2023, 240 million unique telephone numbers of Russians were leaked