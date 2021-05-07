Roskomnadzor (RKN) demanded that Google remove the restriction on access to the Heroes Street application, owned by the Saratov State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company, as soon as possible. This was reported on Friday, May 7, by the press service of the department.

“Roskomnadzor demands to inform about the lifting of restrictions, as well as explain the reasons for their introduction,” – said in a message published Online RKN.

According to the agency, “the application, which contains information of a historical nature, has been removed from Google Play.” It is noted that the application introduces the audience to the biographies of the heroes of the Great Patriotic War. Streets in different cities of Russia were named in their honor. The RKN clarified that the purpose of such a service is to preserve and pass on to generations the memory of the winners.

“Such actions by the Google administration violate the key principles of the free flow of information and unhindered access to it,” the statement said.

Roskomnadzor emphasizes that any actions that are aimed “at suppressing and distorting the memory of the decisive contribution of Soviet soldiers to the victory over fascism and their heroic deeds committed during the Second World War are unacceptable.”

The department also recalled that the ignoring by the owners of Internet resources of warnings about the violation of the rights of Russians on the Web, according to the legislation of the Russian Federation, entails the imposition of administrative fines. Their amount is up to 1 million rubles. At the same time, in case of repeated refusal to comply with the requirements of the ILV, this fine will increase to 3 million rubles.

Earlier, on April 30, Roskomnadzor demanded that the management of the social network Facebook restore access to the RT Redfish project account. It was reported that such actions of the American company in the department were regarded as a violation of the key principles of the free flow of information and unhindered access to it.

At the same time, Facebook removed the project page of the RT Redfish TV channel due to two published posts with historical photographs. They depicted the execution of the Italian dictator Benito Mussolini and the atrocities of the Nazis in concentration camps. However, the publications themselves were timed to coincide with the 76th anniversary of the liberation of Italy from the dictatorship of Mussolini and the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp.

On May 2, it became known that a Facebook representative on behalf of the social network apologized for the inconvenience. Access to the RT Redfish project page, according to the company, has been restricted to automated tools by mistake. It was soon restored.