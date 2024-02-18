Preliminarily, the failure of the Telegram messenger was caused by a problem with the internal infrastructure of the service. This was announced on February 18th at website Center for Monitoring and Control of the Public Communications Network (TsMU SSOP), subordinate to Roskomnadzor (RKN).

“The duty service of the Central Medical Operations Center of the SSOP records a massive failure in the work of Telegram. Preliminarily, it was caused by a problem with the operation of the service’s internal infrastructure,” the experts clarified.

They emphasized that problems with the service have been noted in a number of countries, including Russia.

The fact that there was a glitch in the Telegram application was reported earlier that day in the service Downdetector. The peak of the failure was recorded at 14:35 Moscow time.

Complaints were received for about an hour; after a large-scale failure, Telegram’s operation was restored.

At the same time, users complained that their chats and channels were not loading, and messages were not being sent. The majority of complaints were about problems with the application itself (58%), 36% of users reported difficulties connecting to the server.