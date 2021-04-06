Roskomnadzor (RKN) demanded that the management of Facebook provide full information about the leak of personal data of Russian users of the social network. On Tuesday, April 6th, reported on website departments.

“Roskomnadzor requires the administration of the social network to take all the necessary measures to prevent such leaks,” they noted.

The department recalled that in the United States, where Facebook is located, there is no nationwide system for protecting the rights of subjects of personal data. Certain regulations exist only at the level of a number of states. Unlike the United States, Russia has a Personal Data Law (No. 152-FZ).

One of the main elements of ensuring the security of personal data of Russians is the legislatively enshrined requirement for the storage of data of Russian citizens on the territory of the country, the RKN stressed.

Earlier on the same day, Deputy Head of Roskomnadzor Milos Wagner said that the agency demanded that Facebook report on the localization of personal data of Russian users. He clarified that a letter with a requirement to tell about the progress of transferring data of Russian users to the territory of the Russian Federation was sent to the company a month ago.

Facebook and Twitter were supposed to localize the databases of personal data of Russian users on the territory of the Russian Federation by December-January 2019.

Last week it became known about the leak of personal data and phone numbers to the Internet of more than 500 million Facebook users, in particular, almost 10 million users from the Russian Federation. A company representative said that the data was extracted due to a vulnerability that was fixed in 2019. In total, users from 106 countries were affected.

Since August 1, 2015, a law has been in effect in Russia that obliges Internet companies that work with personal data of Russians to register as an organizer of information dissemination (ORI) and store all information transmitted and received by residents of the country for six months on the territory of the Russian Federation.