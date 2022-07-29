Home page World

Dashboard of the Robert Koch Institute on Thursday (July 28, 2022): The seven-day incidence is 630.4. The weekly report indicates that there is currently more sideways movement than a downward trend. © IMAGO/Rene Traut

The omicron subline BA.5 dominates in Germany. According to the RKI weekly report, BA.5 is found in nine out of ten samples. The experts expect an increase in Covid 19 intensive care patients.

Berlin – Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach (SPD) expects major problems in the coming months of the pandemic. Despite a decline in the high incidences, there is already an increase in hospitalizations in Germany, and the intensive care units are also filling up, Lauterbach said on Friday Cologne City Gazette. The weekly report from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) confirms these fears – and points out that the falling incidences are more of a sideways movement than a downward trend.

RKI weekly report: Omicron contained in nine out of ten samples

As can be seen from the RKI weekly report on Thursday, the omicron subline BA.5 of the corona virus has largely established itself in Germany: According to the latest available data, the line is found in almost nine out of ten positive samples. According to the report, the omicron subline BA.5, which has been dominant in Germany since mid-June, has almost completely replaced the other variants at 89 percent.

The RKI warns that the further course of the pandemic and the protection of vulnerable groups depend to a large extent on the behavior of the population, in addition to the emergence of new virus variants and the use of the vaccinations offered. The experts continue to call for “absolutely” complying with the recommendations for avoiding infection. The values ​​for acute respiratory diseases in the general population, such as the number of doctor visits, are still higher than in previous years at this time.

RKI sees sideways movement in corona incidences – no downward trend

The nationwide seven-day incidence fell slightly this week compared to the previous week: it is currently 630.4, a week ago it was 740.1. According to the experts, “a sideways movement rather than a downward trend can be observed”. The decrease in incidence was most pronounced in the younger age groups between 5 and 34 years. In the older age groups of over 80 years, however, the incidence continued to rise.

The RKI is still expecting cases and, especially in the older age groups, hospitalizations, an increase in intensive care treatments and deaths in the coming weeks. The cases treated in hospital with a severe acute respiratory infection and a Covid diagnosis have stabilized at an “elevated level”. Overall, there were more people who had to be treated with a corona infection in an intensive care unit: as of Wednesday, the number had increased to 1587 cases. In the previous week there were 1330 corona intensive care patients. In the case of corona deaths, the RKI speaks of a plateau of just over 400 a week.

The institute assesses the risk of COVID-19 for the health of the population in Germany as high overall – at the same time the burden on the health system is “high”. Politicians now want to prepare Germany for the corona wave in autumn and are currently discussing the upcoming corona rules. The measures currently in force will expire on September 23rd. Lauterbach promised that results could be expected “in a very short time”. (bme/dpa/AFP)