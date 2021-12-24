D.he nationwide seven-day incidence has fallen again compared to the previous day. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) gave the value of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week on Friday morning at 265.8.

For comparison: the previous day the value was 280.3, a week ago the nationwide incidence was 331.8. The health authorities in Germany reported 35,431 new corona infections to the RKI within one day. This is evident from the numbers that reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 4:54 a.m. Exactly one week ago there were 50,968 infections.

According to the new information, 370 deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 437 deaths. The RKI has counted 6,959,067 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not recognized.

The number of corona patients admitted to clinics per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days was given by the RKI on Thursday as 4.55 (Wednesday with 4.57). The RKI stated the number of people recovered on Friday at 6,048,800. The number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 110,119.

The Omikron variant has meanwhile arrived in all federal states. Even if the majority of the infections are still caused by the delta variant of the coronavirus, the number of detected omicron cases has increased significantly in recent weeks, writes the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) in its weekly report on Thursday evening.

By December 21, 441 Omicron infections confirmed by genome sequencing had been transmitted. According to a specific PCR test, it is suspected in 1438 cases. In Germany, however, only a small part of the positive samples are tested for Omikron.

Omikron is on the rise but seems milder

“Previous reporting data on symptoms indicate a rather mild course in infected people with a full vaccination or booster vaccination,” writes the RKI. According to the RKI, information on the symptoms was provided for a total of more than 1200 cases. Mostly none or mild symptoms were mentioned, the most common colds, coughs and sore throats. So far, according to the RKI weekly report, 28 Covid sufferers, in whom Omikron has been detected, have come to the hospital, and one person has demonstrably died.

However, experts have always emphasized that with the expected high number of infected people in the course of the rapid spread of the omicron variant, a large number of people will become more seriously ill at the same time and have to be treated in hospital.

RKI boss Lothar Wieler warned on Wednesday of an overload of the health system and impairment of critical supply structures if the Omikron wave could not be slowed down with strict measures. “The trend is crystal clear: with a doubling time of around three days, the new variant could already account for the majority of all cases of infection in our country in the next one, two or three weeks at the latest.”