fromJulia Cuprakova shut down

The coronavirus is on the rise again. Above all, the number of cases with the corona variant B.1.1.7 is skyrocketing in Germany. The RKI predicts an extreme incidence after Easter.

The corona infection process in Germany continues to pick up speed. The rapid increase in the nationwide 7-day incidence is particularly worrying. Today, March 15th, it is given as 82.9, after 79 yesterday and 76.1 the day before. The Germany-wide highest value so far was 217 on December 23, 2020. The from the Policy set limit for easing * since the last federal-state meeting, the corona measures have been at a 7-day incidence of 50, like echo24.de* already reported.

And it is precisely this value that is becoming a long way off again for many federal states. If Germany does not get the corona spread under control soon, the number of new infections after Easter could be higher than around Christmas 2020. The incidence could then be 350, as the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) predicts.

Coronavirus spread in Germany: forecast from the RKI – Corona mutant B.1.1.7 is developing quickly

But why is there another rapid increase in the corona numbers? Is it because of the loosening that has been decided on in the region? One of the reasons for this is the rapidly spreading corona mutant B.1.1.7, which was first detected in Great Britain, according to the RKI management report of March 12th.

According to the RKI, variant B.1.1.7 shows an exponentially increasing trend in the 7-day incidence. As the German press agency reported that this has doubled every twelve days. In contrast, the course for all other variants shows a decrease of around 19 percent per week. These two trends are currently still overlapping each other, which has led to the only slowly increasing 7-day incidence over the past four weeks.

Germany: vaccination offensive against mutant spread – at the same time problems with vaccine supply

In order to get the corona numbers under control again and at the same time to be able to maintain the long-awaited easing, more people in Germany have to be vaccinated. But there is also a serious setback in this regard. Because: There should be problems with the supply of corona vaccines.

The pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca had announced that instead of the last targeted 220 million doses, only 100 million will go to the EU countries by the middle of the year. The German share of this is mathematically around 19 million. The group justified this with export restrictions, among other things, without giving details.

According to the Robert Koch Institute (as of March 10), over eight million vaccine doses have already been administered in Germany. (Symbol picture). © imago images / Sven Simon

A spokesman for the Federal Ministry of Health said the German press agency: “Like all other EU member states, Germany will temporarily become significantly fewer in March Got vaccine from AstraZeneca* than planned. ”According to the latest data that the company has submitted to the EU Commission, the vaccine manufacturer said that the delivery fluctuations should be evened out again by the end of March, according to the spokesman. It is generally difficult to get reliable information about the delivery quantities from AstraZeneca. In contrast to Biontech, these would often differ from the announcements.

And the newly approved vaccine from Johnson & Johnson will not arrive in Germany until the middle or end of April, according to Federal Health Minister Spahn. The reason for this is, among other things, doubts about the US export policy. While the White House insists there is no export ban, the priority is to vaccinate the US population first.

Corona mutant B.1.1.7 spread in Germany: intensive care physician calls for immediate lockdown

In order to bridge the vaccination crisis and at the same time keep the spread of corona in check, an intensive care doctor is calling for an immediate return to lockdown. “From the data that we now have and see, and with the British mutant prevailing, we would strongly advocate going into lockdown again immediately to simply prevent a strong third wave,” said the scientific director of DIVI -Intensive Register, Christian Karagiannidis, on im rbb transmitter Radioeins, again Daily mirror reported. DIVI is the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine.

Karagiannidis also very much hopes that the state governments will pull the agreed “emergency brake” in good time. The federal and state governments had agreed to return to lockdown if the 7-day incidence in a region reached the 100 mark again. “Otherwise we would see 5000, 6000 patients in the intensive care unit again,” said the intensive care doctor. “You can see very clearly that we will very quickly find ourselves in increasing intensive numbers again, provided we give the virus the opportunity to do so now.” *echo24.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

List of rubric lists: © Jens Büttner / dpa