The RKI reported more than 80,000 new corona infections in Germany on Wednesday morning. The number has almost doubled within a day. The news ticker.

The federal government has organized another five million doses of the corona vaccine from Biontech *.

Berlin – In other countries it was already so far, now it is Germany’s turn. Omikron is causing the number of infections to rise rapidly. On Wednesday morning (January 12), the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported a surge in the numbers and a new Corona * record in Germany.

The number of new infections transmitted within one day exceeded the 80,000 mark for the first time. The health authorities reported a total of 80,430 new corona infections * within 24 hours. Compared to Tuesday (January 11), the number has almost doubled (previous day: 45,690 new infections). The previous record was 65,371 new cases on November 18, 2021.

Corona in Germany: RKI reports new record – incidence rises to over 400

According to the RKI, the nationwide seven-day incidence * is 407.5. For comparison: the previous day the value was 387.9. A week ago the nationwide incidence was 258.6 (previous month: 390.9). According to the new information, 384 deaths were recorded throughout Germany within one day.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the RKI has now counted a total of 7,661,811 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not recognized. The number of people who died of or involving a proven corona infection * rose to 114,735.

Corona in Germany: The federal government is organizing another five million Biontech cans

In order to counteract a further increase in the numbers, the Federal Ministry of Health has organized another five million doses of the corona vaccine from Biontech for the targeted acceleration of vaccinations in Germany. They should be available from the week of January 24th, as the ministry said on Tuesday evening.

The cans are bought from an EU quota in Romania that currently does not need the vaccination doses. In total, around 32 million Corona vaccine doses should be available in the three weeks of January 17, January 24 and January 31, as it was further said – twelve million from Biontech and 20 million from Moderna. This means that, in the next three weeks, anyone who wants a booster vaccination will be able to get it. The federal government had set the goal of achieving a total of another 30 million vaccinations by the end of January. (ph with dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA