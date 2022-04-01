Home page world

The nationwide seven-day incidence is 1586.4. © Sven Hoppe/dpa

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) registered 304 deaths within 24 hours and the seven-day incidence is falling again.

Berlin – The nationwide seven-day incidence is lower than the previous day. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) gave the value of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week as 1586.4. For comparison: the day before the value was 1625.1. A week ago, the nationwide incidence was 1756.4 (previous month: 1213.0).

The health authorities in Germany reported 252,530 new corona infections to the RKI within one day. A week ago there were 296,498 infections.

When considering the values, it must be taken into account that individual states do not report data every weekday, and Baden-Württemberg and Brandenburg, for example, do not report data at the weekend. This in turn leads to late registrations on the following days. A comparison of daily values ​​is therefore becoming increasingly difficult. In addition, experts have been assuming for some time that there will be a large number of cases not recorded by the RKI – due to overworked health authorities and because not all infected people have a PCR test done. Only these count in the statistics.

deaths and recoveries

According to the new information, 304 deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 288 deaths. The RKI has counted 21,357,039 proven infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections go undetected.

The number of corona-infected patients who came to clinics per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days was 7.21 according to the RKI (Wednesday: also 7.21). Here, too, there are days with incomplete reports. The value also includes many people with a positive corona test who have another main illness.

The RKI gave the number of recovered people on Friday as 16,754,000. The number of people who died from or involved a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 129,695