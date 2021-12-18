Home page world

divide

Lisa, who has just been vaccinated, is sitting at a table in the observation room at the Rhein-Neckar vaccination center. © Uwe Anspach / dpa

With 42,813 infections within 24 hours, the RKI reports a lower value than the day before. The seven-day incidence drops to 321.8. There are 414 new deaths.

Berlin – The nationwide seven-day incidence has fallen again compared to the previous day. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) gave the value of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week at 321.8.

The previous day the value was 331.8. A week ago the nationwide incidence was 402.9 (previous month: 336.9). The health authorities in Germany reported 42,813 new corona infections to the RKI within one day. Exactly one week ago there were 53,697 infections. The number of reported infections has been falling for almost three weeks. However, due to the more contagious Omicron variant, experts fear an imminent trend reversal.

6,764,188 infections since the start of the pandemic

According to the new information, 414 deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 510 deaths. The RKI has counted 6,764,188 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not recognized.

The number of corona patients admitted to clinics per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days was given by the RKI on Friday as 5.10 (Thursday: 5.17). The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered on Saturday morning at 5,724,100. The number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 108,053. dpa