Home page world

split

A sign in front of a corona test center in Munich. © Peter Kneffel/dpa

With a value of 1424.6, the nationwide incidence is also lower at the beginning of the week than on the previous day. There are 41,129 new corona infections and 23 more deaths.

Berlin – The nationwide seven-day incidence has continued to fall. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) gave the value of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week on Monday morning as 1424.6.

For comparison: the day before the value was 1457.9. A week ago, the nationwide incidence was 1700.6 (previous month: 1196.4). The health authorities in Germany reported 41,129 new corona infections to the RKI within one day. A week ago there were 67,501 infections.

When considering the values, it must be taken into account that individual states do not report data on every day of the week, and at weekends, for example, Baden-Württemberg, Lower Saxony and Brandenburg do not, or only partially, report data. This in turn leads to late registrations on the following days. A comparison of daily values ​​is therefore becoming increasingly difficult. In addition, experts have been assuming for some time that there will be a large number of cases not recorded by the RKI – due to overworked health authorities and because not all infected people have a PCR test done. Only these count in the statistics.

21,668,667 infections detected

According to the new information, 23 deaths were recorded in Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 20 deaths. The RKI has counted 21,668,667 proven infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections go undetected.

more on the subject RKI reports a slightly reduced seven-day incidence RKI: The peak of the current corona wave has probably been reached RKI: 274,901 new infections – incidence falls slightly

The number of corona-infected patients who came to clinics per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days was 7.33 according to the RKI on Friday (Thursday: 7.21). Here, too, there are days with incomplete reports. The value also includes many people with a positive corona test who have another main illness. The value is not reported on weekends.

The RKI gave the number of recovered people on Monday as 17,156,600. The number of people who died from or involved a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 132,056. dpa