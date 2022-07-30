Home page World

The nationwide seven-day incidence is 578.1. © Boris Roessler/dpa

The Robert Koch Institute registered almost 30,000 fewer new corona infections than in the previous week. The seven-day incidence also falls sharply.

Berlin – The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) gave the nationwide seven-day incidence today as 578.1. This is evident from numbers that reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 5:03 a.m.

The day before, the value of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week was 607.0 (previous week: 709.7; previous month: 668.6). However, this information only provides a very incomplete picture of the number of infections.

Experts have been assuming for some time that there will be a large number of cases not recorded by the RKI – mainly because not all infected people have a PCR test done. Only positive PCR tests count in the statistics. In addition, late registrations or transmission problems can lead to a distortion of individual daily values.

The health authorities in Germany recently reported 66,003 new corona infections (previous week: 92,009) and 117 deaths (previous week: 116) to the RKI within one day. Here, too, comparisons of the data are only possible to a limited extent due to the test behavior, late registrations or transmission problems.

In general, the number of registered new infections and deaths varies significantly from weekday to weekday, since many federal states do not transmit them to the RKI, especially at weekends, and report their cases later in the week. The RKI has counted 30,853,312 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections go undetected. dpa