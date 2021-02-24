D.he health authorities in Germany reported 8007 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. In addition, 422 more deaths were recorded within 24 hours. That comes from the numbers of the RKI from this Wednesday.

Exactly one week ago, the RKI had recorded 7556 new infections and 560 new deaths within one day. Subsequent changes or additions are possible.

Seven-day incidence below 60

According to the RKI, the number of new infections reported within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants (seven-day incidence) was 59.3 nationwide on Tuesday morning – and thus lower than the day before (60.5). Four weeks ago, on January 27, the incidence had been 101.0. Its previous high was reached on December 22nd at 197.6.

The high of 1,244 newly reported deaths was reached on January 14th. Among the new infections registered within 24 hours, the highest value was reached on December 18 with 33,777 – but it contained 3500 late reports.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the RKI has counted 2,402,818 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher as many infections are not detected. The RKI stated the number of people recovered to be around 2,217,700. The total number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 68,740.

R value below 1

According to the RKI situation report from Tuesday evening, the nationwide seven-day R-value was 0.98 (previous day 1.05). This means that 100 infected people infect 98 more people.

The value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a long time, the infection rate subsides.