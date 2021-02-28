I.In Germany, 7,890 new corona infections were reported within one day. As the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on this Sunday morning, citing information from the health authorities, the so-called seven-day incidence is still 63.8 and thus at the same level as the day before.

According to the information, 157 further deaths related to the disease Covid-19 were reported within 24 hours. Subsequent changes or additions to the RKI are possible.

Exactly one week ago, the RKI reported 7,676 new infections and 145 new deaths.

Incidence unchanged

The seven-day incidence has been hovering around the 60 mark for days. During the comparatively tough lockdown that began in December, the value had fallen for weeks before rising again over the past few days, then falling again and now increasing again for the third day in a row . This could also be due to the spread of more contagious variants.

Four weeks ago, on January 31, the incidence was 90.2. Its previous high was reached on December 22nd at 197.6.

The high of 1,244 newly reported deaths was reached on January 14th. Among the new infections registered within 24 hours, the highest value was reached on December 18 with 33,777 – but it contained 3500 late reports.

The seven-day incidence is the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants during this period. The incidence is an essential measure for the imposition or relaxation of corona restrictions. The goal of the federal and state governments is currently to push the value below 35. On Wednesday, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the country leaders want to discuss how to proceed in the pandemic.

So far, more than 2.44 million people in Germany have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher as many infections are not detected. The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at around 2,248,400. The total number of people who died with or associated with proven infection with the virus rose to 70,045.

The nationwide seven-day R-value was 1.2 according to the RKI situation report from Saturday evening (previous day 1.08). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 108 more people. The value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a long time, the infection process subsides.