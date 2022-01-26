Home page world

The test centers in Germany are overloaded in many places. © Ole Spata/dpa

The number of new infections in the omicron wave continues to rise rapidly: 164,000 cases were reported within 24 hours. The incidence climbs to well over 900.

Berlin – For the first time in the corona pandemic, more than 150,000 new infections were transmitted to the Robert Koch Institute within one day.

According to the RKI, the health authorities reported 164,000 cases in 24 hours. On January 19, the number had exceeded 100,000 for the first time. A week ago there were 112,323 new infections recorded.

The seven-day incidence exceeded the threshold of 900 for the first time: the RKI gave the value of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week as 940.6. For comparison: the day before the value was 894.3. A week ago, the nationwide incidence was 584.4 (previous month: 220.7). This is evident from numbers that reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 5 a.m.

Test capacities at the limit

Experts assume that there will be a high and increasing number of cases that are not recorded in the RKI data, partly because testing capacities and health authorities are at their limits in many places.

According to the new information, 166 deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 239 deaths. The RKI has counted 9,035,795 infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections go undetected.

The number of corona patients admitted to clinics per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days was 4.07 (Monday 3.87) by the RKI on Tuesday.

The RKI put the number of people who had recovered at 7,387,800. The number of people who died from or involved a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 117,126. dpa