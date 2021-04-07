The RKI has presented a thesis that is politically explosive: If it proves to be true, massive easing of the measures could be mandatory for vaccinated people – the FDP sees a “purely legal question”.

Berlin / Munich – A new assessment by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) became known over the Easter days: The latest Corona summit asked the institute to analyze whether vaccinated people also need to be included in Corona tests. The result was quite spectacular – and it could have major consequences.

Possibly faster than the government of Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) would like. Because according to the assessment of FDP * parliamentary deputy and lawyer Stephan Thomae, the new knowledge could be the basis for drastic court judgments. In an interview with, he explained that far-reaching relaxations ordered by the court for vaccinated people are conceivable Merkur.de – when politics does not act itself. “This is a purely legal question and is not subject to any political decision,” emphasized Thomae. The infection process of the third corona wave does not play a role either. However, the RKI’s thesis must first prove to be reliable.

Spahn announces easing for vaccinated people – but it could go faster: “Is a purely legal question”

Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) announced at the weekend with a view to the RKI paper that there would be no test obligations for vaccinated people – but only after the third corona wave. The message of the institute was provided with a small “but”, but gave hope: “According to the current state of knowledge, the risk of virus transmission by people who have been fully vaccinated is less than the 15th day after administration of the second vaccination dose at the latest if there is a negative rapid antigen test in asymptomatic infected persons. “

If the vaccination not only means immunity, but also “infectious sterility”, i.e. protection against transmission of the virus to others, that is “good news,” Thomae said Merkur.de: “What better news could there be?” Asked the Liberal. At the same time – if the RKI thesis is robust – a new legal situation will arise.

If it turns out that the risk of infection from vaccinated people is “very, very low”, “then restrictive measures against these people can no longer be justified,” emphasized Thomae. Contact restrictions, exit restrictions and the like are only enforceable because a not insignificant danger for other people emanates from a person: “That is a purely legal question of the law to avert danger”, the lawyer found – a legally “trivial” one.

Corona vaccinated people “should actually allow everything”: RKI assessment could have major consequences

Thomae called for a quick reaction from the federal government and the states. It is “always bad when you first let the courts decide,” he said: “If you can foresee how the courts will judge with a very, very high probability, then it is also bad political style to expect citizens to take the risk of litigation to suspend legal proceedings. ”

Of course, there could also be exceptions: when it came to the need to wear a mask in public spaces, it was very difficult to quickly differentiate between vaccinated and unvaccinated people. “Wearing a mask is such a minor intervention that it can be justified to adhere to rules for everyone for better handling.” Apart from such cases, however, vaccinated people should “actually be allowed anything,” said Thomae – even cinemas opening for vaccinated people are, for example conceivable.

Corona in Germany: Vaccination envy “not a supporting argument” – FDP sees “bad management” at Merkel and Söder

Even “vaccination envy” is not a “supporting argument,” said Thomae. Solidarity only makes sense “when those who are worse off benefit from the solidarity of the others. But what benefit non-vaccinated people if the vaccinated are not allowed to go to the cinema or restaurant either? ”Asked Thomae. The FDP politician demanded that people not yet vaccinated and not willing to be vaccinated should be offered an alternative through test offers. In view of the latest developments, no “indirect compulsory vaccination should be exercised”.

The FDP parliamentary deputy criticized the politics of the Chancellor and also of Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU). Already last year, warnings were always given about the “second wave” – “but one did not have the feeling that the government was preparing intensively for it”. Money is being distributed as if there were “an infinite number of them”. Thomae judged that more could have been achieved with research and technical solutions for vaccines, tests or ventilation systems. “It’s all going slowly. And I don’t understand. The government management is just bad. “

Corona easing for vaccinated people: Greens make demands on Merkel – “It was just a matter of time”

A similar response was made at the request of Merkur.de the Green MP Kordula Schulz-Asche. “It was only a matter of time before we were confronted with the situation as to whether and to what extent some fundamental rights restrictions that are necessary to contain the pandemic also have to continue to apply to vaccinated people,” said the infection protection rapporteur of the Bundestag Greens.

She also made demands on Angela Merkel’s government: “The federal government must develop a transparent procedure together with the state governments and also communicate in a public and understandable manner to what extent the new findings can be included in the infection control measures,” said Schulz-Asche. Exceptions should, however, be adapted on a scientific basis and to the respective locations.

If vaccinated people could go to the hairdresser or retail outlet without a quick test, that could save scarce resources. In sensitive areas such as care facilities, however, the current measures should “only be the very last thing” to deviate from. At the same time, the debate should not distract from the current critical situation, emphasized Schulz-Asche: “The third wave must first be effectively broken, the federal and state governments must finally come up with an effective strategy.” The top politicians are currently discussing a “bridge lockdown”. . (fn)