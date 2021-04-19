I.In Germany, 11,437 new infections with the coronavirus were registered within one day. As the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Monday morning, citing information from the health authorities, 92 further deaths in connection with the corona virus were reported.

The nationwide seven-day incidence rose to 165.3 from 162.3 the previous day. The value indicates how many people per 100,000 inhabitants have been infected with the corona virus in the past seven days

The number of new infections is usually lower on the weekend and on Monday than the weekly average because fewer tests are carried out on the weekends and fewer test results are transmitted.

According to the RKI, the total number of corona cases recorded in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic is now 3,153,699. The total number of registered deaths rose to 80,006. The RKI put the number of those recovered from Covid 19 disease at around 2,787,200.