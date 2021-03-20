D.he health authorities reported 16,033 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. In addition, 207 new deaths related to the coronavirus were reported within 24 hours, according to figures from the RKI this Saturday morning. Subsequent changes or additions are possible.

On Saturday last week, the RKI had registered 12,674 new cases and 239 new deaths within one day.

Seven-day incidence is increasing

According to the RKI, the number of new infections reported within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants (seven-day incidence) was 99.9 nationwide on Saturday morning and thus slightly higher than the previous day (95.6). Its previous high was reached on December 22nd at 197.6.

If the incidence in a state or region is over 100 for more than three days in a row, according to the latest federal-state resolution, an “emergency brake” should apply there and openings should be withdrawn. Chancellor Angela Merkel explicitly pointed this out again on Friday evening after the “vaccination summit”.

The high of 1,244 newly reported deaths was reached on January 14th. Among the new infections registered within 24 hours, the highest value was reached on December 18 with 33,777, but it contained 3500 late reports.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the RKI has counted 2,645,783 detected infections with the Sars-CoV-2 virus in Germany. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not detected. The total number of people who died from or with a proven infection rose to 74,565.

According to the RKI situation report on Friday evening, the nationwide seven-day R-value was 1.18 (previous day 1.12). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 118 more people. The value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.