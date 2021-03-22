D.he health authorities in Germany reported 7709 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. In addition, 50 new deaths were recorded within 24 hours. That comes from the figures from Monday. Subsequent changes or additions are possible

Exactly one week ago, the RKI had recorded 6604 new infections and 47 new deaths within one day.

Incidence is increasing

The incidence value has therefore increased further: The number of new infections reported within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants was 107.3 nationwide on Monday morning and thus higher than the previous day (103.9).

The high of 1,244 newly reported deaths was reached on January 14th. Among the new infections registered within 24 hours, the highest value was reached on December 18 with 33,777 – but it contained 3500 late reports.

The RKI has counted 2,667,225 detected infections with the Sars-CoV-2 virus in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not detected. The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at around 2,423,400. The total number of people who died from or with a known infection rose to 74,714.

The nationwide seven-day R-value was 1.22 according to the RKI situation report from Sunday evening (previous day also 1.22). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 122 more people. The value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.