D.he health authorities in Germany reported 7,894 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. For comparison: on Saturday a week ago, the value was 15,685. According to the RKI, the number of new infections reported within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants was 87.3 nationwide on this Saturday morning (previous day: 96.5; previous week: 121.5).

Due to the public holiday on May 13th, when interpreting the number of cases, it should be noted that fewer people visit a doctor on public holidays and bridge days, which means that fewer samples are taken and fewer laboratory tests are carried out, according to the RKI’s management report on Friday evening. “This means that fewer pathogens are reported to the responsible health authorities.”

177 other infected people died

According to the information, 177 new deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 238 dead.

The RKI has counted 3,584,934 detected infections with the Sars-CoV-2 virus since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, however, since many infections are not recognized. The RKI stated the number of people recovered at 3,275,500. The number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 86,025.

According to the RKI management report on Friday, the nationwide seven-day R-value was 0.87 (previous day: 0.87). This means that 100 infected people infect a further 87 people. The R-value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.