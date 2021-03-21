D.he so-called seven-day incidence in Germany has exceeded the 100 mark. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Sunday that the number of new corona infections per 100,000 inhabitants reported within a week was 103.9. The day before it was 99.9. The nationwide incidence of over 100 is primarily of symbolic importance and has no inevitable consequences for dealing with the pandemic. The respective incidence in individual regions of Germany is decisive for lifting the easing of the corona measures. The data give the Status of the RKI dashboard from 5:40 a.m. again, subsequent changes or additions by the institute are possible.

The health authorities in Germany reported 13,733 new corona infections within one day. In addition, 99 new deaths related to the coronavirus were reported within 24 hours. On Sunday a week ago, there were still 10,790 reported new infections and 70 registered deaths in one day. On Sundays, the number of cases reported by the RKI is usually lower, partly because fewer tests are carried out on the weekend.

Seven-day R-value continues to rise

The high of 1,244 newly reported deaths was reached on January 14th. Among the new infections registered within 24 hours, the highest value was reached on December 18 with 33,777 – but it contained 3500 late reports.

According to the RKI, 2,659,516 people in Germany have been infected with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not detected. The total number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 74,664.

The nationwide seven-day R-value was 1.22 (previous day 1.18) according to the RKI management report from Saturday evening. This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 122 more people. The value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.