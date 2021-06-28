D.he health authorities in Germany reported 219 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. For comparison: a week ago the value was 346 infections. The RKI gave the seven-day incidence nationwide as 5.6 (previous day: 5.7; previous week: 8.6).

According to the information, eight new deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were ten dead. The number of people who died with or with a proven infection with the Sars-CoV-2 virus rose to 90,762.

The RKI has counted 3,726,929 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not detected. The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at around 3,620,800.

R value at 0.82

According to the RKI, the seven-day R-value on Sunday evening was 0.82 (previous day: also 0.82). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 82 more people. The R-value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.