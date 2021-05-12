D.he health authorities in Germany reported 14,909 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. For comparison: a week ago the value was 18,034 new infections.

According to the RKI, the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants reported within seven days was 107.8 nationwide on Wednesday morning (previous day: 115.4; previous week: 132.8).

268 new deaths

According to the information, 268 new deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 285 dead.

The RKI has counted a total of 3,548,285 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, however, since many infections are not recognized. The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at around 3,220,300. The number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 85,380.

According to the RKI situation report from Tuesday evening, the nationwide seven-day R-value was 0.83 (previous day: 0.88). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 83 more people. The R-value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.