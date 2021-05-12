D.The nationwide 7-day incidence is now approaching the threshold of 100, with the number of cases falling steadily. According to the data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants reported within seven days was 107.8 on Wednesday (previous day : 115.4; previous week: 132.8). The value falls in all age groups. The nationwide incidence peaked during the third wave on April 26 at 169.3.

Half of the federal states are now below the politically relevant value of 100 in the corona pandemic. According to the RKI data, Schleswig-Holstein is looking particularly good with 49 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week. In Hamburg (67), Lower Saxony (78), Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania (78) and Brandenburg (82) the values ​​are well below the 100 mark. It is a little closer in Rhineland-Palatinate (93), Bremen (90) and Berlin (86). Saarland (105) and Bavaria (107) are just over 100. Saxony (144) and Thuringia (168) are still at the bottom.

The nationwide 7-day incidence has been falling continuously for about two weeks. Other key figures such as the R-value and the occupancy of the intensive care beds with corona patients also indicate relaxation. This may be due to the behavior of the people, but also to the progress made with vaccination. Effects of the federal emergency brake are also conceivable. It takes effect when the incidence at the district level is over 100 for three consecutive days. Then stricter rules such as exit restrictions automatically apply.

At the district level, more and more regions are likely to benefit from easing in the next few days. According to the RKI, the incidence is currently below 100 in more than 190 of the 412 counted districts and urban districts. If the value is below 100 for five consecutive days, the federal emergency brake rules expire two days later.

The health authorities in Germany reported 14,909 new corona infections to the RKI within one day. This is evident from the figures from Wednesday morning, which reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 5:13 a.m. According to the RKI, the data should contain late registrations from the previous day from Brandenburg.

A week ago, the value was 18,034 new infections. According to the information, 268 new deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 285 dead. A decline in the number of infections is always reflected in the number of deaths with a delay, as the time span between infection and death is usually several weeks.

The RKI has counted a total of 3,548,285 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not recognized. The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at around 3,220,300. The number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 85,380.

According to the RKI situation report from Tuesday evening, the nationwide seven-day R-value was 0.83 (previous day: 0.88). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 83 more people. The R-value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.

The Standing Vaccination Commission, meanwhile, is dampening expectations of a quick general vaccination recommendation for children and adolescents from the age of twelve. “Currently discussed arguments such as vacation cannot be the primary decision-relevant arguments of Stiko,” said chairman Thomas Mertens of “Welt” according to the preliminary report. At the moment there are no detailed data from the vaccination study in children. These must first be checked carefully before a general vaccination recommendation for children can be given.