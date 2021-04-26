D.he health authorities in Germany reported 11,907 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. That comes from numbers of the RKI from Monday morning, which the Status of the RKI dashboard from 5:08 a.m. According to the RKI, 60 new deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. Subsequent changes or additions to the RKI are possible. On Mondays, the number of cases reported by the RKI is usually lower, partly because fewer tests are carried out on the weekend.

On Monday a week ago, the RKI reported 11,437 new corona infections and 92 new deaths within one day.

According to the RKI, the number of new infections reported within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants was 169.3 nationwide on Monday morning. On Sunday the RKI had given this seven-day incidence as 165.6, on Monday of last week it was 165.3.

The RKI has counted 3,299,325 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not detected. The RKI gave the number of those recovered with about 910.100. The total number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 81,624.

The nationwide seven-day R-value was 1.08 according to the RKI situation report on Sunday afternoon (previous day: 1.09). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 108 more people. The R-value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.