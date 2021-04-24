D.he health authorities in Germany reported 23,392 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. That comes from the numbers of the RKI from Saturday morning, which reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 05:03. According to the RKI, 286 new deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. Subsequent changes or additions to the RKI are possible.

On Saturday a week ago, the RKI reported 23,804 new corona infections within one day. In addition, 219 new deaths were recorded within 24 hours.

Seven-day incidence increases slightly

According to the RKI, the number of new infections reported within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants was 164.4 nationwide on Saturday morning. The day before, the RKI had given this seven-day incidence as 164.0, on Saturday of last week with 160.7, four weeks ago (27.3.) With 124.9.

The RKI has counted 3,268,645 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not detected. The RKI stated the number of people recovered at around 2,882,300. The total number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 81,444.

The nationwide seven-day R-value was 1.08 according to the RKI situation report from Friday evening (previous day: 1.01). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 108 more people. The R-value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.