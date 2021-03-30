I.In Germany, around 9549 new corona infections were reported within one day. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced this Tuesday morning, citing information from the health authorities. That is around 2000 cases more than last Tuesday.

Are due to technical problem the cases from Baden-Württemberg included in the number are not complete. Subsequent corrections by the RKI are possible.

Incidence is increasing

The seven-day incidence increased slightly from the previous day to 135.2. The value, which indicates the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days, has recently increased steadily after falling to below 60 in February. The day before it was 134.4. Experts also attribute this to the widespread use of more contagious variants.

The RKI also reported 180 new deaths related to Covid 19 disease. A week ago it was 250.

The total number of corona cases recorded in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic has increased to 2,791,822. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not recognized. The RKI stated the number of people recovered at around 2,507,900. A total of 76,093 infected people died.

According to the RKI management report from Monday evening, the nationwide seven-day R-value was 1.10 (previous day: 1.17). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 110 more people. The value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.