D.he health authorities in Germany reported 17,051 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. In addition, 249 new deaths were recorded within 24 hours. Exactly one week ago, the RKI had recorded 15,813 new infections and 248 deaths. Subsequent changes or additions are possible.

According to the RKI, the number of new infections reported within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants (seven-day incidence) was 132.3 nationwide on Wednesday morning and thus slightly below the level of the previous day (135.2).

More than 2.8 million infections detected

The RKI has counted 2,808,873 detected infections with the Sars-CoV-2 virus in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not recognized.

The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at around 2,521,800. The total number of people who died from or with a proven infection increased to 76,342.

According to the RKI situation report from Tuesday evening, the nationwide seven-day R-value was 1.01 (previous day: 1.10). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 101 more people. The value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.