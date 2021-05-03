I.In Germany, 9,160 new infections with the coronavirus were registered within one day. As the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Monday morning, citing information from the health authorities, 84 further deaths were reported in connection with the novel pathogen. The nationwide seven-day incidence rose slightly for the first time in a week. It is now 146.9. On Sunday the incidence value was given as 146.5.

In terms of the absolute number of infections, however, a clear trend can be seen: the number of new infections a week ago was 11,907, i.e. over 2,700 more than this Monday. On weekends, the number of new infections is usually lower than the weekly average because fewer tests are carried out and fewer test results are transmitted on the weekends.

The seven-day incidence is an essential benchmark for tightening or relaxing corona requirements. It indicates the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within a week. According to the nationwide Corona emergency brake, cities and districts in which the incidence value is 165 or higher on three consecutive days must close their schools.

According to the RKI, the total number of corona cases recorded in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic is now 3,425,982. The total number of registered deaths rose to 83,276. The RKI put the number of those recovered from Covid 19 disease at more than three million.